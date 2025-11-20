US peace plan — Zelensky outlined Ukraine’s demands

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: video still

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with US representatives in Kyiv on November 20. The head of state outlined what is fundamental for our country in a peace plan.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on his Facebook account.

Zelensky summarized the meeting with US representatives

Zelensky stated that today’s conversation with the US representatives was serious. The American side presented its proposals — points of a plan aimed at ending the war.

"From the first days of the war, we have upheld one very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. A real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A dignified peace – with terms that respect our independence, our sovereignty, and the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And it is exactly such terms that we must secure," the president noted.

He outlined what is fundamentally important for Ukraine, and the sides agreed that their teams would work on these proposals to make them truly effective. The head of state emphasized that he would not make sharp statements and is focused on clear and honest work.

Talks with European leaders

Volodymyr Zelensky also said that in recent days he has held many conversations with European leaders. Today he spoke with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, and the countries are coordinating their joint efforts.

"These days, there are many conversations with European leaders, a lot of correspondence – and I thank all of Ukraine’s friends for their support. Today, I spoke with President of Finland Stubb – we are coordinating our efforts. I also remain in constant contact with other leaders, with the President of France. I expect to speak with President Trump in the coming days. We are fully aware that America’s strength and America’s support can truly bring peace closer, and we do not want to lose that. We are also aware that Russia has no real desire for peace – otherwise they would not have started this war," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

He added that the United States has the power to ensure that Russia’s attitude toward ending the war becomes serious. Zelensky stated that he will continue working on this, dedicating all his time to this goal.

"Ukraine needs peace, and Ukraine will do everything to ensure that no one in the world can say that we are the ones supposedly undermining diplomacy. This is important," the president concluded.

