Zelensky details historic security pact with Macron — here's what you need to know

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Today, Volodymyr Zelensky summarized his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and France. The two leaders agreed on new steps in the areas of defense and security.

On Monday, November 17, the president announced the meeting's results on X.

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Strengthening Ukrainian defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided an update on the results of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place on Monday, November 17.

During a joint press briefing with President Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris, Zelensky announced that the strategic agreement between Ukraine and France on Rafale F4 jets, radars, SAMP/T air defense systems, missiles, and guided bombs will be in effect for 10 years starting next year.

He also emphasized that today's meeting adds effective, practical, and strong elements to Ukraine's defense.

"Ukraine will be able to receive 100 Rafale F4 aircraft, very advanced French radars, 8 SAMP-T air defense systems with 6 launchers each, the missiles and guided bombs necessary for our defense. This is a strategic agreement that will remain in effect for 10 years, starting next year. This is a historic deal," Zelensky wrote.

Modernization and joint weapons production

In turn, Emmanuel Macron added that this step is not only support for Ukraine but also a modernization of its Armed Forces.

"Regarding the acquisition of the latest-generation SAMP/T air defense systems. This is still under development, but we have agreed that this development could be deployed in Ukraine for the first time," the French president said.

The leaders also discussed the prospects of the SAFE program for joint weapons production, the possibility of allocating part of the funds to purchase Rafale jets, the use of the ERA instrument to meet defense needs, and decisions regarding the use of frozen Russian assets to protect Ukraine.

"There is a path that complies with international law, and we continue working to ensure risk sharing with our international partners, including within the G7," Macron noted.

Additionally, during the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and France with representatives of defense companies, they discussed specific details of technological cooperation and outlined directions for jointly increasing the industrial and technological potential of Ukraine and France.

Critical infrastructure in focus — railways

Also, in the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, a series of documents were signed. Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrainian Railways, and Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom Transport SA, signed a strategic agreement to supply Ukraine with 55 modern freight locomotives. During the service cycle, Ukrainian enterprises will be involved in the production and supply of various components. The project is financed by the World Bank and the EBRD, with 40% of the funds provided as a non-repayable grant from the World Bank.

"We also have another important agreement today for the purchase of 55 new electric locomotives from France – a deal between Ukrainian Railways and France's ALSTOM — and we are committed to carrying on with this line of cooperation with France," Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, signed an agreement on cooperation between the governments of Ukraine and France for the implementation of priority projects in strategic sectors to support Ukraine's resilience and recovery. They also signed a grant agreement between the two governments to support critical infrastructure and priority sectors of Ukraine's economy.

Read more:

Nordic and Baltic nations commit $500M in US arms for Ukraine

EU sends €5.9B to Ukraine from frozen Russian asset profits