Ukraine will receive 100 Rafale fighter jets from France

President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine will receive 100 Rafale fighter jets under a newly concluded strategic agreement with France. In addition, the arrangements include extra air-defense systems and drones.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Paris on November 17, as reported by TF1-LCI.

Delivery of Rafale aircraft to Ukraine

France and Ukraine have signed an agreement that provides for the Ukrainian military to acquire 100 multirole Rafale combat aircraft.

These jets are expected to become a key element in modernizing Ukraine’s Air Force and strengthening the country’s defense capability in the war with Russia.

What is known about Rafale fighters

Rafale fighters are among the most advanced aircraft of the French Air Force and are considered some of the most technologically sophisticated in the world. These are 4th-generation multirole fighters capable of performing a wide range of combat missions.

Rafale can destroy aerial targets, including missiles and drones, and operate effectively against ground and naval targets — including at the front line. The aircraft can stay in the air for up to four hours without refueling.

Its strike capabilities allow it to hit targets at distances of more than 500 km, depending on the type of weaponry. Rafale jets can deploy SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles, which Ukraine already has in service.

