Ukraine and Sweden agree on long-term plan for 120–150 Gripen E fighter jets

Gripen E fighter jet. Photo: Saab

Ukraine's air fleet will receive powerful reinforcement — the government plans to purchase 120 to 150 of the latest Swedish Gripen E fighter jets.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, October 22.

I am proud to have welcomed President Zelenskyy to Sweden and Linköping.



Today we have signed an important Letter of Intent, marking a step towards a massive possible export deal regarding Gripen - likely between 100 and 150 fighter jets, to build a new and very strong… pic.twitter.com/ObUPKxdxfJ — Ulf Kristersson (@SwedishPM) October 22, 2025

Gripen E for Ukraine

According to Kristersson, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of these aircraft, laying the groundwork for long-term defense cooperation. The PM stressed that the document does not provide for immediate deliveries, but paves the way for the Ukrainian Air Force to be re-equipped on a large scale.

"Today we have signed an important Letter of Intent, marking a step towards a massive possible export deal regarding Gripen — likely between 100 and 150 fighter jets, to build a new and very strong Ukrainian Air Force," Kristersson wrote.

The Gripen E is a modern fighter jet developed by the Swedish company Saab. With its enhanced maneuverability, navigation systems, and weaponry, it is one of the most effective aircraft in its class.

Zelensky's reaction

"Today, we are opening an entirely new and truly meaningful chapter in our relations—relations between Ukraine and Sweden, and more broadly, overall security relations in Europe," wrote the President of Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this agreement paves the way for Ukraine to acquire a significant fleet of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets.

"These are great aircraft, strong aviation platforms capable of performing a wide range of missions. Everyone can see what threats they help counter. We expect that the future contract will enable us to obtain at least 100 of these jets," he added.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Ulf Kristersson. Photo: X.com/ZelenskyyUa

