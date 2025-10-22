Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 22 October 2025 16:14
Updated 16:17
Norway approves major $150 million energy aid package ahead of Ukraine’s winter
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. Photo: still from video

On Wednesday, October 22, Norway announced a new energy support package for Ukraine. The package includes $150 million for gas purchases during the winter months.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre made the announcement on October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this on X.

Norway to provide Ukraine with new energy support package

Jonas Gahr Støre announced to the press that Norway is providing Ukraine with a new support package for gas supplies. In turn, the President of Ukraine noted that this is the third energy support package from Norway this year. It amounts to approximately $150 million for gas purchases during the winter months.

During their meeting, Zelensky thanked Norway and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for this assistance. The Ukrainian leader also spoke about the consequences of today's Russian shelling.

"We discussed Ukraine’s needs for air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as other steps that can strengthen Ukraine during the winter," the President of Ukraine wrote.

The parties discussed defense cooperation, including drone and missile production, as well as the expansion of the PURL initiative. They coordinated their positions and meetings to be held in Europe this week.

"We are very grateful for the great support of the Norwegian people – air defense systems, missiles for these systems – all of this saves lives," Zelemsky summarized.

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
