Norway approves major $150 million energy aid package ahead of Ukraine’s winter

On Wednesday, October 22, Norway announced a new energy support package for Ukraine. The package includes $150 million for gas purchases during the winter months.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre made the announcement on October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this on X.

Today we have a new package of energy support from Norway – already the third this year – amounting to about 150 million dollars for gas purchases this winter. Energy support is extremely important.



I thanked Norway for this assistance and Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore… pic.twitter.com/6vnQdZ9Ok1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 22, 2025

Jonas Gahr Støre announced to the press that Norway is providing Ukraine with a new support package for gas supplies. In turn, the President of Ukraine noted that this is the third energy support package from Norway this year. It amounts to approximately $150 million for gas purchases during the winter months.

During their meeting, Zelensky thanked Norway and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for this assistance. The Ukrainian leader also spoke about the consequences of today's Russian shelling.

"We discussed Ukraine’s needs for air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as other steps that can strengthen Ukraine during the winter," the President of Ukraine wrote.

The parties discussed defense cooperation, including drone and missile production, as well as the expansion of the PURL initiative. They coordinated their positions and meetings to be held in Europe this week.

"We are very grateful for the great support of the Norwegian people – air defense systems, missiles for these systems – all of this saves lives," Zelemsky summarized.

