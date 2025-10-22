Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin could open a new frontline outside Ukraine, Zelensky warns

Putin could open a new frontline outside Ukraine, Zelensky warns

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 October 2025 19:56
Updated 20:02
If not stopped, Putin could launch another war beyond Ukraine — Zelensky
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted possible developments if Russian President Vladimir Putin is not stopped now. According to Zelensky, Putin may try to open a new front outside of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said this during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday, October 22.

Advertisement

Zelensky on a possible new front

On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted what would happen if Putin's aggression is not stopped now.

According to Zelensky, Russian dictator Putin may try to open a new front elsewhere because Ukraine has proven to be a difficult opponent.

He noted that, without a clear plan for peace and if the aggressor is not stopped, the Kremlin may start a new wave of war outside of Ukraine.

"If we don't stop Putin, if there is no plan to come to peace, he will try to open a new front elsewhere, because Ukraine is very difficult for him," the leader said.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that the war demonstrated the importance of a strong society and the readiness of European countries to confront threats collectively. After all, if one EU country is threatened, then all of Europe is threatened.

Read more:

Russia launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

Mother and her children killed in shelling in Kyiv region

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations truce war in Ukraine
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information