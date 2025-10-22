If not stopped, Putin could launch another war beyond Ukraine — Zelensky

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted possible developments if Russian President Vladimir Putin is not stopped now. According to Zelensky, Putin may try to open a new front outside of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said this during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday, October 22.

Advertisement

Zelensky on a possible new front

On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted what would happen if Putin's aggression is not stopped now.

According to Zelensky, Russian dictator Putin may try to open a new front elsewhere because Ukraine has proven to be a difficult opponent.

He noted that, without a clear plan for peace and if the aggressor is not stopped, the Kremlin may start a new wave of war outside of Ukraine.

"If we don't stop Putin, if there is no plan to come to peace, he will try to open a new front elsewhere, because Ukraine is very difficult for him," the leader said.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that the war demonstrated the importance of a strong society and the readiness of European countries to confront threats collectively. After all, if one EU country is threatened, then all of Europe is threatened.

Read more:

Russia launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

Mother and her children killed in shelling in Kyiv region