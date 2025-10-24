France to send Mirage 2000 jets and Aster missiles to boost Ukraine's air defense

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters

France has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine. Paris will transfer additional Mirage 2000 aircraft and Aster missiles to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Emmanuel Macron announced this during the Coalition of the Willing meeting on Friday, October 24.

France will supply Ukraine with additional aircraft and missiles

On October 24, during the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would supply Ukraine with additional Mirage 2000 aircraft and Aster missiles.

The French leader also emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia.

"In the coming days, we will deliver additional Aster missiles, new training programs, and new Mirage aircraft," Macron said.

The Aster 15 and 30 missiles work with the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system, the number of which in Ukraine is classified.

As for the Mirage 2000 aircraft, France has supplied Ukraine with three of the six promised so far.

