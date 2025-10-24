Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day UK to send 5,000 new missiles to Ukraine — Starmer confirms

UK to send 5,000 new missiles to Ukraine — Starmer confirms

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 October 2025 20:13
Updated 20:16
UK confirms delivery of 5,000 multipurpose missiles to Ukraine — Starmer
Volodymyr Zelensky and Keir Starmer. Photo: Reuters

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is taking place in London on Friday, October 24. During the event, the United Kingdom announced that it is increasing its support for Ukraine ahead of the winter.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made this announcement during the meeting.

Britain will provide Ukraine with military aid

Starmer announced that the country would transfer 5,000 new multipurpose missiles to the Ukrainian military.

This decision is part of an expanded aid program aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities as cold weather approaches.

Read more:

Sweden to supply up to 150 Gripen E jets to Ukraine

UK to send Ukraine 1,000 drones monthly

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
