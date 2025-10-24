UK confirms delivery of 5,000 multipurpose missiles to Ukraine — Starmer

UK to send 5,000 new missiles to Ukraine — Starmer confirms
A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is taking place in London on Friday, October 24. During the event, the United Kingdom announced that it is increasing its support for Ukraine ahead of the winter.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made this announcement during the meeting.
Britain will provide Ukraine with military aid
Starmer announced that the country would transfer 5,000 new multipurpose missiles to the Ukrainian military.
This decision is part of an expanded aid program aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities as cold weather approaches.
