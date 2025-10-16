UK announces monthly drone deliveries to Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary John Healey. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

British Defense Secretary John Healy announced a significant expansion of support for Ukraine, stating that the member countries of the "Ramstein" Contact Group have collectively committed over £50 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

He made the remarks at the NATO summit on Wednesday, 16 October.

Britain will supply drones to Ukraine

Healy emphasized that aid provision must match the level of escalation by the adversary and cited specific volumes of support already delivered. Over the past six months, the United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with 85,000 drones, according to the minister.

He also announced joint efforts to develop advanced interceptor drones, with plans to establish mass production upon completion and deliver 1,000 units to Ukraine each month.

The minister stressed that these measures are part of a broader international support package coordinated within the framework of "Ramstein."

