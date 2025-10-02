European leaders and Zelensky discussed coordinated air defense

Zelensky discussed air defense with European leaders
Ukraine is intensifying its diplomatic efforts with European partners to strengthen its defense capabilities and protect its airspace. President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with key EU leaders, focusing on countering Russian aggression and coordinating joint defense initiatives.
Zelensky shared details of these discussions on X on Thursday, October 2.
Talks with European leaders
The President of Ukraine met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The discussions primarily focused on security issues along NATO’s eastern flank and the urgent need to respond to Russian violations of European airspace. They also addressed strengthening the defense industry and advancing joint production projects.
"We are ready to ramp up the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other critical components, including through joint production format and with the help of the SAFE instrument. All of this can protect all of us – the whole of Europe," Zelensky emphasized.
Additionally, the meetings addressed the development of the PURL initiative, as well as work on security guarantees designed to ensure protection on land, in the air, and at sea. The leaders agreed on next steps within a coalition of the willing, aiming to coordinate efforts and strengthen the joint defense strategy.
