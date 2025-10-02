Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky discussed air defense with European leaders

Zelensky discussed air defense with European leaders

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 October 2025 21:14
European leaders and Zelensky discussed coordinated air defense
Zelensky and EU leaders. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Ukraine is intensifying its diplomatic efforts with European partners to strengthen its defense capabilities and protect its airspace. President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with key EU leaders, focusing on countering Russian aggression and coordinating joint defense initiatives.

Zelensky shared details of these discussions on X on Thursday, October 2.

Advertisement

Talks with European leaders

The President of Ukraine met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The discussions primarily focused on security issues along NATO’s eastern flank and the urgent need to respond to Russian violations of European airspace. They also addressed strengthening the defense industry and advancing joint production projects.

"We are ready to ramp up the production of drones, electronic warfare systems, and other critical components, including through joint production format and with the help of the SAFE instrument. All of this can protect all of us – the whole of Europe," Zelensky emphasized.

Additionally, the meetings addressed the development of the PURL initiative, as well as work on security guarantees designed to ensure protection on land, in the air, and at sea. The leaders agreed on next steps within a coalition of the willing, aiming to coordinate efforts and strengthen the joint defense strategy.

Read more:

Back home — return of captives, watch the moving footage

Zelensky in Denmark discusses Drone Wall and military aid

Zelensky in Copenhagen to join European Political Community

Volodymyr Zelensky Emmanuel Macron drones EU Donald Tusk Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information