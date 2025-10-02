Zelensky in Denmark: agenda and meetings at the EPC summit in Copenhagen

Volodymyr Zelensky and Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Copenhagen to take part in the European Political Community summit, hosted at the Bella Center.

The story was reported by DR on Thursday, October 2.

Zelensky in Denmark — agenda of the visit

Zelensky is scheduled to address the meeting of the European Political Community, which has gathered around 50 heads of state and government alongside EU leaders.

He has already held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with a joint press conference expected later in the day.

The EPC summit in Copenhagen comes just one day after an informal EU leaders’ summit, where Zelensky delivered his remarks remotely.

