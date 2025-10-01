Zelensky meets Princess Anne in Kyiv for historic first visit

Volodymyr Zelensky and Princess Anne. Photo: Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, during her visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, October 1. This was Her Royal Highness’s first trip to Ukraine since the country declared independence.

The story was reported by Zelensky on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky’s meeting with Princess Anne

I met with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne. This is the first visit of Her Royal Highness to Ukraine since our independence was reinstated and it was symbolic that our meeting took place at such a historic site as Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv.



The key… pic.twitter.com/JtGG48vTYs — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 1, 2025

The president thanked Princess Anne for her support of Ukraine and for helping Ukrainians forced to relocate to the UK due to Russian aggression. Currently, about 250,000 Ukrainian citizens live there.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Princess Anne. Photo: Presidential Office

One of the key topics was the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken by Russia. Zelensky highlighted the UK’s active role in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and invited Princess Anne to join the next summit.

The talks also touched on the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, including animal-assisted therapy and methods for restoring both physical and mental health.

Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Princess Anne. Photo: Presidential Office

Separately, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Princess Anne’s meeting with Ukrainian veterans, stressing the importance of her attention to this issue.

"I am grateful to Her Royal Highness for her special attention and support for Ukraine and our people. Thank you for the meeting and for engaging with the children who have been returned, as well as with our veterans. I also thank the United Kingdom for its active engagement in our efforts to bring all our children home," Zelensky said.

Read also:

Zelensky congratulates soldiers on Ukraine’s Defenders Day

Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Guterres