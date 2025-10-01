Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 1 October 2025 14:45
Zelensky honors soldiers and thanks Ukraine’s defenders
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: video screenshot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in events marking the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. He expressed gratitude to all those who stood up to defend the state and opened the ceremony with a moment of silence.

The head of state made this statement during his speech at the oath-taking ceremony of lyceum students and the awarding of state honors in Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine and honored the soldiers

    Oath-taking ceremony of lyceum students and awarding of state honors in Kyiv. Photo: Screenshot.
    Oath-taking ceremony of lyceum students and awarding of state honors in Kyiv. Photo: Screenshot.
    Oath-taking ceremony of lyceum students and awarding of state honors in Kyiv. Photo: Screenshot.
    Oath-taking ceremony of lyceum students and awarding of state honors in Kyiv. Photo: Screenshot.
Zelensky emphasized that this holiday is not only a symbol of the courage of today’s warriors but also a continuity of generations who have always fought for Ukraine’s freedom. The President underlined that today Ukrainian defenders fight daily for the country’s right to a future, and their dedication serves as an example for the younger generation.

During the ceremony, the President presented state awards to soldiers and to the families of fallen warriors, recognizing their contribution to the defense of the state, their resilience, and their sacrifice. He expressed gratitude to everyone who defends Ukraine both on the front lines and on the home front.

Volodymyr Zelensky holidays Ukrainians Defenders of Ukraine Day military
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
