Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukrainian forces hit key Russian military factory — General Staff

Ukrainian forces hit key Russian military factory — General Staff

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 September 2025 14:21
AFU strikes Karachev factory in Russia
Russian factory on fire. Illustrative photo: Russian EMERCOM

Ukrainian defenders attacked the Karachev "Electrodetal" plant in Russia’s Bryansk region. Explosions and a fire were reported on the site.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, September 29, via Telegram.

Advertisement

AFU attack on the Karachev plant — details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of reducing the capabilities of the Russian army, on September 29 units of the Ukrainian Missile Forces and Artillery, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a missile strike targeting four munitions at JSC "Karachev Plant ‘Electrodetal’" (Karachev, Bryansk region, Russia). The missiles had a range of over 240 kilometers.

The Karachev "Electrodetal" plant manufactures various electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency, and combined connectors.

Its products are used in the aerospace, electronics, instrumentation, and other industries. This includes connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations, and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

According to the General Staff of the AFU, explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more:

Trump changed his stance on the war in Ukraine — Zelensky

In Denmark, airport closed for third day in a row due to drones

Turkey may stop buying oil from Russia, says Trump

AFU General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine war in Ukraine russia attack
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information