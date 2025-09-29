AFU strikes Karachev factory in Russia

Russian factory on fire. Illustrative photo: Russian EMERCOM

Ukrainian defenders attacked the Karachev "Electrodetal" plant in Russia’s Bryansk region. Explosions and a fire were reported on the site.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, September 29, via Telegram.

AFU attack on the Karachev plant — details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of reducing the capabilities of the Russian army, on September 29 units of the Ukrainian Missile Forces and Artillery, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a missile strike targeting four munitions at JSC "Karachev Plant ‘Electrodetal’" (Karachev, Bryansk region, Russia). The missiles had a range of over 240 kilometers.

The Karachev "Electrodetal" plant manufactures various electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency, and combined connectors.

Its products are used in the aerospace, electronics, instrumentation, and other industries. This includes connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations, and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

According to the General Staff of the AFU, explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

