Kellogg says US supports strikes deep inside Russia

U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, stated that President Donald Trump does not oppose Ukraine carrying out strikes deep inside Russian territory. However, sometimes the Pentagon does not grant Ukraine the authority to carry them out.

Keith Kellogg said this in an interview with Fox News.

Kellogg on permission for long-range strikes against Russia

According to Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on Russian territory. He noted that this decision is also supported by other members of the Trump administration.

When asked if Trump believes Ukraine can use long-range weapons against Russia, Kellogg confirmed that the White House chief has sanctioned it.

"I think reading what he has said, and reading what Vice President Vance has said as well as Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to hit deep. There are no such things as sanctuaries," Kellogg said.

At the same time, he pointed out that sometimes the Pentagon did not grant Ukraine permission to carry out long-range strikes against Russia.

