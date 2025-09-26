Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump changed his stance on the war in Ukraine — Zelensky

Publication time 26 September 2025 15:41
Trump wants Ukraine to win the war — Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Donald Trump has changed his attitude toward the war. According to him, the American public does not believe that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky shared this in an interview with Axios.

Zelensky on Trump’s changed position

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Trump’s stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine has changed. He noted that the current U.S. president understands that Putin cannot be a partner in achieving results.

"I think President Trump has realized that Putin will not bring him success. The American public does not respect or trust Putin, and for the most part, they do not believe that he wants to end this war," Zelensky said.

The president added that, in his opinion, Washington’s support is now aimed at Ukraine’s victory.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
