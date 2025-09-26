Trump wants Ukraine to win the war — Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Donald Trump has changed his attitude toward the war. According to him, the American public does not believe that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky shared this in an interview with Axios.

Advertisement

Zelensky on Trump’s changed position

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Trump’s stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine has changed. He noted that the current U.S. president understands that Putin cannot be a partner in achieving results.

"I think President Trump has realized that Putin will not bring him success. The American public does not respect or trust Putin, and for the most part, they do not believe that he wants to end this war," Zelensky said.

The president added that, in his opinion, Washington’s support is now aimed at Ukraine’s victory.

Read more:

Turkey may stop buying oil from Russia, says Trump

Zelenska and Trump meet to discuss protecting Ukrainian children

Zelensky talks with Macron on boosting Ukraine’s air defense