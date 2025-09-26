Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Turkey may stop buying oil from Russia, says Trump

Turkey may stop buying oil from Russia, says Trump

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 September 2025 10:19
Trump says Turkey may stop buying Russian oil at his request
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump. Photo: x.com/WhiteHouse

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Turkey may stop buying Russian oil. In particular, if he requests it from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

This was reported by Clash Report.

Advertisement

What Trump said about Turkey’s purchase of Russian oil

During a White House press interaction, Trump was asked whether Erdoğan agreed to stop buying Russian oil, to which the U.S. president replied:

"I don't want to say that. But if I wanted him to, he would," Trump told reporters.

The White House chief also mentioned that the U.S. could easily reach a deal with Turkey on F-35 fighter jets, but Erdoğan needs to take certain actions, which Trump did not specify.

Read more:

Trump and Zelensky hold hour-long talks in New York

Zelensky reacts to Trump’s "1991 borders" comment as a signal

South Korea warns of North Korea’s new missiles

USA Turkey Donald Trump oil Recep Tayyip Erdogan russia
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information