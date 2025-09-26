Trump says Turkey may stop buying Russian oil at his request

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump. Photo: x.com/WhiteHouse

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Turkey may stop buying Russian oil. In particular, if he requests it from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

This was reported by Clash Report.

What Trump said about Turkey’s purchase of Russian oil

During a White House press interaction, Trump was asked whether Erdoğan agreed to stop buying Russian oil, to which the U.S. president replied:

"I don't want to say that. But if I wanted him to, he would," Trump told reporters.

The White House chief also mentioned that the U.S. could easily reach a deal with Turkey on F-35 fighter jets, but Erdoğan needs to take certain actions, which Trump did not specify.

