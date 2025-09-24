Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky reacts to Trump’s “1991 borders” comment as a signal

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 September 2025 10:47
President Zelensky sees a significant signal in Trump’s statement on returning all Ukrainian territories
Volodymyr Zelensky in Fox News studio. Photo: Broadcast frame

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while in the United States, gave an interview to the Republican channel FoxNews, in which he stated that his relations with Donald Trump have significantly improved. Additionally, Zelensky was pleasantly surprised by Trump’s confidence that Ukraine can reclaim the territories occupied by Russia.

This statement by Zelensky was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

What Zelensky thinks about Trump’s statement on Ukraine’s borders

First, the Ukrainian president noted that Putin lied to President Trump so many times that he grew tired of it, which is also one reason for the improved relations between him and Zelensky.

Zelensky also emphasized that he was pleasantly surprised by Trump’s confidence that, with joint support from Europe and NATO, Ukraine will regain all its territories occupied by Russia.

"President Trump was more positive in it, and he showed that he wants to support Ukraine to the very end," Zelenskyy said. "I was very positive about signals from the side that Trump and America will be with us to the end of the war."

The Ukrainian president stressed that he, Trump, and the Ukrainian people all want the war to end as soon as possible, even though Russia does not wish for that.

Read more:

Zelensky at the UN stated that he will force Putin to seek peace

Zelensky explains Putin’s absence from UN — ‘deeply frightened’

Trump and Zelensky hold hour-long talks in New York

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
