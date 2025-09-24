According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s powerful air defense systems can force Putin to seek peace

Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the UN. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the UN General Assembly, stated that Ukraine needs a strong air defense system. He emphasized that if Ukraine can intercept all Russian aerial targets, it will prevent Putin from conducting military operations.

He made this statement in his address at a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Why strengthening Ukraine’s air defense will thwart Putin’s plans

According to the Ukrainian president, the inability to carry out air or drone strikes on Ukraine will force the Kremlin to seek a ceasefire on the ground. Zelensky emphasized that real security guarantees must become a boundary Russia cannot cross.

"If we could strengthen our skies with a joint system to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, it would force Russia to stop its attacks from the sky – because everything could be shot down.And so, Putin would be forced to sit here, or in another respectful venue, and look for a truce on the ground. If there’s no war in the sky – Russia can’t keep fighting on the ground," Zelensky said.

