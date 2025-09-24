Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky at the UN stated that he will force Putin to seek peace

Zelensky at the UN stated that he will force Putin to seek peace

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 September 2025 09:29
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s powerful air defense systems can force Putin to seek peace
Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the UN. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the UN General Assembly, stated that Ukraine needs a strong air defense system. He emphasized that if Ukraine can intercept all Russian aerial targets, it will prevent Putin from conducting military operations.

He made this statement in his address at a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Why strengthening Ukraine’s air defense will thwart Putin’s plans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua)

According to the Ukrainian president, the inability to carry out air or drone strikes on Ukraine will force the Kremlin to seek a ceasefire on the ground. Zelensky emphasized that real security guarantees must become a boundary Russia cannot cross.

"If we could strengthen our skies with a joint system to shoot down Russian missiles and drones, it would force Russia to stop its attacks from the sky – because everything could be shot down.And so, Putin would be forced to sit here, or in another respectful venue, and look for a truce on the ground. If there’s no war in the sky – Russia can’t keep fighting on the ground," Zelensky said.

Read more:

Zelensky explains Putin’s absence from UN — ‘deeply frightened’

Trump and Zelensky hold hour-long talks in New York

Volodymyr Zelensky reaches UN Headquarters for General Assembly

 

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin UN war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information