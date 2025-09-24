Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky explains Putin’s absence from UN — ‘deeply frightened’

Zelensky explains Putin’s absence from UN — ‘deeply frightened’

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 September 2025 08:51
Putin is too afraid to face Ukraine and the world, so he skipped the UN meeting, Zelensky said
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at the UN. Source: Reuters.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly, Volodymyr Zelensky explained why the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was absent from the hall. According to Zelensky, the Kremlin leader is afraid to sit face-to-face with Ukraine.

He made this statement in his address at a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Zelensky believes that Putin is scared

According to the Ukrainian president, the Russian dictator simply does not have the courage to attend the General Assembly meeting, as he would have to face the Ukrainian delegation.

"The Russian representative is here. But of course, not the one who makes the real decisions. That man fears to sit face to face with Ukraine and the world and openly admit – he wants only war," Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin UN
