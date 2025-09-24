Putin is too afraid to face Ukraine and the world, so he skipped the UN meeting, Zelensky said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at the UN. Source: Reuters.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly, Volodymyr Zelensky explained why the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was absent from the hall. According to Zelensky, the Kremlin leader is afraid to sit face-to-face with Ukraine.

He made this statement in his address at a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Zelensky believes that Putin is scared

🇺🇳 "One permanent member of the Security Council is doing everything to prolong the largest war in Europe since WWII. Russia does this with impunity using its veto power, buying influence, and keeping peace on hold.



Permanent UNSC members – the U.S., China, Britain, France –… pic.twitter.com/WpaxRhUGe6 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 23, 2025

According to the Ukrainian president, the Russian dictator simply does not have the courage to attend the General Assembly meeting, as he would have to face the Ukrainian delegation.

"The Russian representative is here. But of course, not the one who makes the real decisions. That man fears to sit face to face with Ukraine and the world and openly admit – he wants only war," Zelensky said.

