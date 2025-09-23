Trump accuses China, India — and NATO — of financing Russia’s war

Donald Trump. Photo: getty images

China and India are the main sponsors of the Russian war in Ukraine. They buy oil from Russia.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23.

Trump urged Europe to stop buying Russian energy resources

Trump took a moment to criticize China and India, accusing them of being the primary sponsors of the war in Ukraine due to their purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also pointed out that European countries also buy Russian oil.

But he said other countries need to pull back on buying Russian oil and energy products "otherwise we're all wasting a lot of time".

"Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia. It's embarrassing to them," Trump said.

