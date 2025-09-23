Zelensky arrives at UN Headquarters in New York — what’s on his agenda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, September 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the UN Headquarters. The Ukrainian president is taking part in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boichuk from New York City.

Zelensky arrived at the UN headquarters — details

Today, September 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the UN headquarters.

"Together with the First Lady of Ukraine and our team, we have arrived in New York to take part in the UN General Assembly, the first leaders’ summit of our Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and the annual Crimea Platform Summit, which in 2025, for the first time, will be held on a global stage – underlining the global nature of the changes brought about by this war, the war that Russia began in Crimea," Zelensky wrote on X.

Ukrainian president and delegation are taking part in the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Zelensky is scheduled to have more than a dozen meetings, including one with the President of the United States.

The first are the scheduled speeches by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and US President Donald Trump.

