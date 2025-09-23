Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Palestine, Israel’s response, and EU funds — day one at the UN

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 September 2025 08:56
At the UN meeting, six countries recognized Palestine as a state, and the EU agreed to provide funds for reconstruction
French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN meeting in New York. Photo: Reuters

The first day of the UN General Assembly in New York concluded with several countries recognizing Palestine as a state. In addition, the EU announced aid for Palestine, while Israel stated it would continue its military actions.

Novyny.LIVE summarizes the key outcomes from day one at the UN.

Which countries recognized Palestine as a state

The first country to recognize Palestine was France. Emmanuel Macron announced France’s recognition during a meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia.

During the session, five more countries joined France: Portugal, Monaco, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Malta. A few days earlier, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada had also recognized Palestine.

All these recognitions are conditional, effectively provisional: they depend on elections being held, Hamas being removed from power, and Israeli hostages being released.

Israel’s response

Israel’s UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, described the upcoming session as a "theatrical performance" even before Macron spoke. He stated that Israel intends to continue its military operations until all hostages are returned and Hamas is completely removed from power.

"In a few minutes, we will see, theatre. When the (French) president, (Emmanuel) Macron and his colleagues will gather for the so-called conference. This is a theatre because we all know that it detached from reality," said Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the UN.

"While Macron and his colleagues celebrate, 48 hostages remain captive in Gaza. This conference is driven by domestic interests, not diplomacy. Giving Hamas political legitimacy is dangerous and not a step toward peace," said Danny Danon.

Funds for Palestine

At the UN, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will establish a donor group to fund the reconstruction of Gaza.

"Given that the survival of the Palestinian Authority is at stake, we will establish a Palestine donor group, including a dedicated mechanism for Gaza reconstruction. This will be an international effort in coordination with regional partners, building on the momentum of the New York conference organized by France and Saudi Arabia," said Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more:

US promises protection of NATO allies after Russian incidents

Trump, Zelensky to hold talks at UN General Assembly in New York

Ukraine will allow controlled weapons sales — Zelensky

European Union France Israel UN Palestine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
