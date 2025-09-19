Zelensky: Ukraine to partially open arms exports — frontline first

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of three new platforms for the controlled export of Ukrainian weapons. He claims this approach will compensate for the lack of funding for arms production and increase drone production for the front lines.

He made the announcement during his evening address on Friday, September 19.

New export platforms for Ukraine

Within two weeks, the concept for three new export platforms will be presented: one for export and partnership with America, another for Europeans, and a third for global partners who have supported Ukraine in certain ways. It’s vital they also assist us so we can support them. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 19, 2025

"This means the first priority is the front – supplying our brigades. The second priority is our Ukrainian arsenals. And only the third priority is this kind of controlled export," the head of state explained.

The new platforms will be focused on the United States, European partners and other countries that really support Ukraine.

"Ukraine will not engage in "gun charity" — helping those who don’t care about Ukraine. We are ready to work with those who have truly supported us and our independence," Zelensky says, adding that export activities would be strictly controlled to ensure that Ukrainian technology and weapons do not fall into the hands of Russians and their allies.

The president noted that Ukraine can produce more weapons than it can finance alone and, in some areas, more than it can use. The country plans to present its managed exports concept within two weeks.

