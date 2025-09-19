Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine will allow controlled weapons sales — Zelensky

Ukraine will allow controlled weapons sales — Zelensky

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 September 2025 22:56
Zelensky: Ukraine to partially open arms exports — frontline first
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of three new platforms for the controlled export of Ukrainian weapons. He claims this approach will compensate for the lack of funding for arms production and increase drone production for the front lines.

He made the announcement during his evening address on Friday, September 19.

Advertisement

New export platforms for Ukraine

"This means the first priority is the front – supplying our brigades. The second priority is our Ukrainian arsenals. And only the third priority is this kind of controlled export," the head of state explained.

The new platforms will be focused on the United States, European partners and other countries that really support Ukraine.

"Ukraine will not engage in "gun charity" — helping those who don’t care about Ukraine. We are ready to work with those who have truly supported us and our independence," Zelensky says, adding that export activities would be strictly controlled to ensure that Ukrainian technology and weapons do not fall into the hands of Russians and their allies.

The president noted that Ukraine can produce more weapons than it can finance alone and, in some areas, more than it can use. The country plans to present its managed exports concept within two weeks.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
