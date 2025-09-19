Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyHomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace near Tallinn

Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace near Tallinn

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 September 2025 18:53
Tensions rise — three Russian warplanes enter NATO airspace
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet. Photo: Russian media

Three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace. This is the Kremlin's third attempt this month to test NATO's eastern border.

This was reported by Politico, citing its own sources.

Advertisement

MiG-31Ks violated Estonia's borders

According to sources, these are MiG-31 aircraft, which are heavy interceptors capable of carrying the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The aircraft were heading toward Tallinn and circled in the air for approximately 12 minutes. Italian F-35s were launched to intercept them.

Estonia summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires in Tallinn.

"Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today’s violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brutal. Russia’s ever-increasing testing of borders and aggression must be responded to by rapidly strengthening political and economic pressure,"  Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Read more:

Estonia announces readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Armed Forces of Ukraine to help EU build "drone wall"

russia NATO Estonia war MiG-31K
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information