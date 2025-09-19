Tensions rise — three Russian warplanes enter NATO airspace

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet. Photo: Russian media

Three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace. This is the Kremlin's third attempt this month to test NATO's eastern border.

This was reported by Politico, citing its own sources.

MiG-31Ks violated Estonia's borders

According to sources, these are MiG-31 aircraft, which are heavy interceptors capable of carrying the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The aircraft were heading toward Tallinn and circled in the air for approximately 12 minutes. Italian F-35s were launched to intercept them.

Estonia summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires in Tallinn.

"Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today’s violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brutal. Russia’s ever-increasing testing of borders and aggression must be responded to by rapidly strengthening political and economic pressure," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

