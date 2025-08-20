Estonia considers sending troops to Ukraine

Estonian reservists. Photo: Reuters

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine. It is a company of soldiers as part of a peacekeeping mission.

It was announced by the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal, according to ERR.

Estonia is ready to send its soldiers to Ukraine

Kristen Michal stated that Estonia is ready to provide Ukraine with its military contingent in the amount of one company.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is too early to discuss the details of the possible mission.

"Now we are at the stage of preparation for the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. If it takes place, then, in theory, it could be followed by a trilateral meeting. Only then can this process be launched," the Estonian official noted.

According to him, only after the meeting will it be possible to discuss "how to guarantee security, what the guarantees should be, what contribution the United States and Europe will make."

"Only then will we understand what this military operation will be like, who will contribute to it and what prospects it will have," the Prime Minister of Estonia summarized.

