Trump weighs in on US troops in peace mission

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the UK, France, and Germany are ready to send their troops to ensure peace. However, he emphasized that the US troops will not participate in such operations.

Participation of the US military in the European peacekeeping mission

According to him, allies "want to have boots on the ground," and he does not see a problem with that. At the same time, Trump gave assurances that the United States would remain on the sidelines.

"You have my assurance and I'm president," he said, answering the question about the possibility of American soldiers appearing in the conflict zone.

Trump also expressed hope that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin "would be good."

"If he's not, it's going to be a rough situation," he noted.

In addition, the politician stated that, according to him, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin "would hear each other well."

In conclusion, Trump emphasized that his main goal is to "stop the killing of people."

