Global leaders speak out after talks with Donald Trump

Trump and Zelensky with EU leaders in Washington. Photo: Reuters

The meeting in Washington between Trump and Zelensky, and EU leaders has come to an end. Its results and the politicians' impressions have become known.

Novyny.LIVE presents the main statements of the leaders of the countries.

What did Trump and European leaders state?

The American President noted that the Russian dictator Putin agreed with the need for security guarantees for Ukraine. The leader of the United States also stated that his country would try to organize a trilateral meeting with the Russian dictator.

Donald Trump also informed that the Russian occupiers would "immediately" release a thousand Ukrainian POWs. As for the end of the war, according to Trump, the result will be known "in a week or two".

In turn, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that territorial issues would be discussed during the trilateral meeting.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that this meeting in Washington was the best conversation with Trump ever.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, reported that European countries are proposing to consider providing Ukraine with a security guarantee in the form of an analogue of Article 5 of NATO.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, emphasized that the best guarantor of Ukraine's security is a strong Army. In addition, he proposes holding a quadrilateral meeting instead of a trilateral one: Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia.

NATO chief Mark Rutte praised Trump for his willingness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine. He called it important.

The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine would be a historic step forward.

And according to the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, ending the war without a ceasefire on the front is unimaginable.

The leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, noted that the events and meetings of the past two weeks have made it possible to achieve significant progress in ending the war, which was achieved in the past three years.

