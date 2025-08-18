Trump says Putin accepts Ukraine security guarantees

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Russian dictator Putin accepts security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced in the presence of the leaders of the European Union.

The head of the White House said this on Monday, August 18, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

Speaking in the presence of European leaders, Donald Trump said that the head of the aggressor country, Putin, accepts security guarantees for Ukraine.

"In a very significant step, President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine and this is one of the key points that we need to consider and we're going to be considering that at the table, also who will do what essentially," Trump said.

