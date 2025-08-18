Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarTravelEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky thanks Melania Trump for her letter to Putin

Zelensky thanks Melania Trump for her letter to Putin

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 August 2025 22:17
Zelensky delivers Olena Zelenska’s letter to Melania Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during their meeting on August 18, 2025. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the letter, she addressed the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Zelensky made this statement on Monday during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Zelensky thanked Melania Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In her letter, Trump mentioned the abducted Ukrainian children.

"Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you for the invitation and for your efforts to stop killing and this war. I also thank your wife, First Lady of the United States, she sent a letter to Putin to talk about our children and my wife has also sent a letter for your wife,"  President Zelensky said while sitting in the Oval Office.

Read more:

European leaders arrived at the White House — video

Trump hails "big day" at White House as EU leaders arrive

Volodymyr Zelensky negotiations Donald Trump White House Melania Trump
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information