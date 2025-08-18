Zelensky delivers Olena Zelenska’s letter to Melania Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during their meeting on August 18, 2025. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the letter, she addressed the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.

Zelensky made this statement on Monday during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Zelensky thanked Melania Trump

"Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you for the invitation and for your efforts to stop killing and this war. I also thank your wife, First Lady of the United States, she sent a letter to Putin to talk about our children and my wife has also sent a letter for your wife," President Zelensky said while sitting in the Oval Office.

