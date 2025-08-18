Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 18 August 2025 20:36
European leaders arrive to the White House for Zelensky and Trump's meeting on August 18
Giorgia Meloni arrived at the White House. Photo: Video clip

European leaders arrived at the White House. Each of them came separately.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boichuk, on August 18.

European leaders' visit to Trump — details

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was the first to arrive. He was greeted by Monica Crowley, the head of the White House protocol service.

Rutte was followed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also at the White House.

The next to arrive are Finnish President Alexander Stubb and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the last European leader to arrive at the White House.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive soon.

In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov have already arrived at the White House.

Zelensky's meeting with Trump is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

