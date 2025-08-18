Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 18 August 2025 10:42
Trump welcomes record number of EU leaders and Zelensky to Washington
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon REFILE

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, called today a "big day at the White House." He noted that never before have so many European leaders gathered in Washington at the same time.

Donald Trump wrote about it on his page on the social network Truth Social.

Influential EU officials and leaders gather in Washington

Donald Trump noted in the post that he was "greatly honored" to welcome everyone who arrived in Washington.

"Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!" Donald Trump wrote. 

Donald Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, it became known that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already arrived in Washington.

In addition to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte are arriving in the capital of the United States.

The meeting at the White House will be one of the largest international gatherings in recent times and is dedicated, in particular, to discussing the war in Ukraine, European security, and cooperation between the United States and its allies.

Volodymyr Zelensky European Union Donald Trump White House war in Ukraine Washington
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
