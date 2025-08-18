Trump says Zelensky could end Russia war "almost instantly" with key concessions

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, could end the war "almost immediately" if he agreed to certain conditions. In his statement, he recalled the annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's failure to join NATO and hinted that these issues could be key to a settlement.

Donald Trump wrote about it on his page on the social network Truth Social.

Trump believes that abandoning Crimea and NATO will guarantee peace for Ukraine

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!" Trump wrote.

