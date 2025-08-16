Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Putin After Alaska talks — ready to work on Ukraine’s security

Putin After Alaska talks — ready to work on Ukraine’s security

Publication time 16 August 2025 10:26
Trump-Putin Alaska meeting ends with no deal — key statement on Ukraine
Russian dictator Putin on Alaska. Photo: Reuters

Talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded in Alaska. The outcome of the talks can generally be characterized as "agreed to agree".

Novyny.LIVE reported.

Recognition of Ukraine's security and a meeting in Moscow

Trump and Putin at the final press conference
Trump and Putin at the final press conference. Photo: Reuters

As US journalists noted, Putin was given the opportunity to open the final press conference, a task that is usually reserved for the president of the host country (in this case, Trump).

Neither Trump nor Putin announced an agreement or ceasefire. Additionally, the presidents refused to answer questions from the press.

However, during his speech, Putin said he was ready to work on Ukraine's security.

"And I agree with President Trump, as he said today, that, of course, Ukraine's security must also be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on this," the Russian dictator said.

However, Putin has not forgotten his old mantra of "one people". He told reporters, "We have always considered the Ukrainian people — and I have said this many times — a brotherly people".

The Russian dictator cynically noted that, for Russia, everything happening in Ukraine is a "real tragedy".

Putin invited Trump to Moscow, and Trump said, "It is quite possible that this will happen".

The US president said that the two leaders agreed on "many points", but some issues remain unresolved. Next, Trump plans to call NATO allies and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump–Putin Alaska summit — key moments

Putin shouts over reporters before press is forced to leave talks

Trump and Putin meet in Alaska — first photos released

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump Alaska war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
