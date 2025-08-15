Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychology1HomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin shouts over reporters before press is forced to leave talks

Putin shouts over reporters before press is forced to leave talks

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 August 2025 23:55
Journalists removed from Trump–Putin meeting: press questions on Ukraine sparked turmoil
Putin shouts something to journalists at a meeting with Trump. Photo: Still from video

During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, American journalists repeatedly asked Putin if he'll "commit to not killing any more civilians". However, due to their persistence, the press was kicked out of the meeting.

This was reported by Ukraine Breaking News.

Advertisement

How Putin shouted at journalists in Alaska

The first questions were asked during the meeting between the two presidents at the airfield. As Trump and Putin walked along the red carpet in front of the honor guard, journalists began asking Putin, in English, about the murders of Ukrainians.

However, the Russian president pretended not to hear and shrugged his shoulders. Trump said something to Putin, but the press did not hear his response.

The next time the journalists besieged Putin, it was in a meeting room. There was a commotion, and the press was urged to leave the room. Putin put his hands to his mouth in the shape of a megaphone and started shouting, but no one could hear him over the noise.

It is unclear whether Putin understood the question, but he smiled at the journalists' inquiry.

Read more:

Trump and Putin meet in Alaska — first photos released

On Alaska summit day, Russia strikes Ukraine — Zelensky responds

Putin and Trump may have made secret deals — media

 

vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump Alaska war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information