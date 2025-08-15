Journalists removed from Trump–Putin meeting: press questions on Ukraine sparked turmoil

Putin shouts something to journalists at a meeting with Trump. Photo: Still from video

During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, American journalists repeatedly asked Putin if he'll "commit to not killing any more civilians". However, due to their persistence, the press was kicked out of the meeting.

This was reported by Ukraine Breaking News.

How Putin shouted at journalists in Alaska

The first questions were asked during the meeting between the two presidents at the airfield. As Trump and Putin walked along the red carpet in front of the honor guard, journalists began asking Putin, in English, about the murders of Ukrainians.

However, the Russian president pretended not to hear and shrugged his shoulders. Trump said something to Putin, but the press did not hear his response.

The next time the journalists besieged Putin, it was in a meeting room. There was a commotion, and the press was urged to leave the room. Putin put his hands to his mouth in the shape of a megaphone and started shouting, but no one could hear him over the noise.

It is unclear whether Putin understood the question, but he smiled at the journalists' inquiry.

