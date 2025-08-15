Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychology1HomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump and Putin meet in Alaska — first photos released

Trump and Putin meet in Alaska — first photos released

Ua en ru
Publication time 15 August 2025 23:35
Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin’s first moments caught on camera
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in Alaska. They shook hands at the airport in Anchorage.

Trump and Putin meet in Anchorage

The American president met with the Russian president at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Trump arrived in Anchorage 30 minutes before Putin, waiting for him to land.

Advertisement
Дональд Трамп прибув на Аляску
Donald Trump. Photo: still from the video

The Russian dictator was met with a red carpet at the airport.

Путін прибув на Аляску
Vladimir Putin. Photo: still from the video

Additionally, Trump decided to showcase military might by lining up an honor guard of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters on the runway.

At the meeting, Trump and Putin were friendly and shook hands.

Дональд Трамп і Володимир Путін потиснули руки
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands. Photo: Reuters

Then, Trump and Putin got into the presidential car and headed to the summit venue. During the trip, the American president and the Russian president had a conversation.

Read more:

Trump predicts success in Putin meeting — with one condition

On Alaska summit day, Russia strikes Ukraine — Zelensky responds

Putin and Trump may have made secret deals — media

russia USA vladimir putin Donald Trump meeting
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information