Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin’s first moments caught on camera

Trump and Putin meet in Alaska — first photos released
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in Alaska. They shook hands at the airport in Anchorage.
Trump and Putin meet in Anchorage
The American president met with the Russian president at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Trump arrived in Anchorage 30 minutes before Putin, waiting for him to land.
The Russian dictator was met with a red carpet at the airport.
Additionally, Trump decided to showcase military might by lining up an honor guard of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters on the runway.
At the meeting, Trump and Putin were friendly and shook hands.
Then, Trump and Putin got into the presidential car and headed to the summit venue. During the trip, the American president and the Russian president had a conversation.
