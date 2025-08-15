Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin’s first moments caught on camera

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in Alaska. They shook hands at the airport in Anchorage.

Trump and Putin meet in Anchorage

The American president met with the Russian president at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Trump arrived in Anchorage 30 minutes before Putin, waiting for him to land.

Donald Trump. Photo: still from the video

The Russian dictator was met with a red carpet at the airport.

Vladimir Putin. Photo: still from the video

Additionally, Trump decided to showcase military might by lining up an honor guard of F-22 Raptor stealth fighters on the runway.

At the meeting, Trump and Putin were friendly and shook hands.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands. Photo: Reuters

Then, Trump and Putin got into the presidential car and headed to the summit venue. During the trip, the American president and the Russian president had a conversation.

