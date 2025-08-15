Trump on Putin talks: If it doesn’t work out, I’ll head home fast

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump shared his expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The American leader sees only two possible scenarios.

Trump announced this during an interview with Fox News on Friday, August 15, while traveling to Anchorage, Alaska.

Advertisement

Trump's expectations for his meeting with Putin

The American president is optimistic about the meeting with the Kremlin leader and believes that the White House has enough resources to influence the situation.

However, if Putin is not willing to make peace deals in Ukraine, Trump intends to end the meeting quickly.

"I think we're going to do very well. Our country is doing very well. We're setting records economically like we never have before, including the stock markets are all at record high. We're taking in trillions and trillions of dollars with tariffs. We're going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska, and I think it's going to work out very well. And if it doesn't, I'm gonna head back home real fast," the president said.

Read more:

On Alaska summit day, Russia strikes Ukraine — Zelensky responds

Putin and Trump may have made secret deals — media