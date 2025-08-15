Ukraine hit by Russian missiles as Trump and Putin meet in Alaska

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

On the day of the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The president noted that the attacks are a true indication of Russia's desire for peace.

Zelensky made this statement in his evening address on Friday, August 15.

Advertisement

Zelensky comments on Russian attacks on the day of the US-Russia Alaska summit

The president emphasized that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians show that the Kremlin does not want peace.

"I am receiving reports from our intelligence and diplomats about preparations for the meeting in Alaska and about what Putin is bringing with him. We are also receiving reports from regions of Ukraine after Russian strikes. Sumy — a Russian strike on the central market. Dnipropetrovsk region — strikes on cities and industrial facilities. Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk regions — deliberate Russian attacks. The war continues. And it continues precisely because there is not only no order, but not even a signal that Moscow is preparing to end it. On the day of the negotiations, they are still killing. And that says a lot," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader once again stressed that Ukraine is ready for a just end to the war and hopes for the support of its Western partners.

"Yesterday we discussed with the United States and with Europeans what could actually work. Everyone needs an honest end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring it to a close. We count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on it — the Russians take American strength into account. It is strength that matters to them," Zelensky added.

Read more:

Putin and Trump may have made secret deals — media

Which countries want Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Poll — 59% of Americans say Trump is not fit to lead