Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — these countries back him

Following a series of high-profile diplomatic engagements hosted at the White House and elsewhere, US President Donald Trump has been publicly endorsed for the Nobel Peace Prize by the leaders of multiple countries.

Who believes that Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize and why?

On June 20, Pakistan announced it would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This decision followed diplomatic interactions during the May conflict between India and Pakistan, which ended in a ceasefire. The Pakistani government described the nomination as recognition of Trump's "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership".

During a White House visit in July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented Trump with a letter he said he had sent to the Nobel Committee nominating the president for the prize.

On August 7, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced his nomination of Trump following a ceasefire in July that ended a five-day clash between Thai and Cambodian forces along their disputed border. The skirmish left more than 40 people dead on both sides and forced some 300,000 people to flee.

After a White House summit on August 8 that culminated in a joint agreement between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, both Armenia and Azerbaijan publicly signaled support for a Nobel nomination for Trump. Both leaders praised the U.S.-hosted framework and said they would support a nomination.

"President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. We will defend that and promote it," Pashinyan said at the White House.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema have both publicly endorsed awarding Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the decades-long conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While these recent endorsements highlight the prize's global profile, several governments supporting Trump's nomination, including those of Rwanda, Israel, Gabon, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia, are led by authoritarian figures, military juntas, or leaders facing international arrest warrants.

Other nominations

According to reports, Republican Representative Buddy Carter of Georgia said he submitted a letter nominating Trump for his actions related to the June ceasefire framework between Israel and Iran.

Earlier this year, his House colleague, Republican Claudia Tenney of New York, revealed that she had nominated Trump twice and planned to continue doing so until he receives the prize.

"He has done more for world peace than any modern leader," she wrote on X.

Republican senators Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have also called on the president to be nominated.

In early February, Norwegian law professor Anta Alon-Beck said she had nominated Trump for his efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.

What happens next

The deadline to nominate candidates for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was January 31. The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not publicly confirm nominees. The 2025 laureate is scheduled to be announced on October 10. The committee's official candidate list will remain sealed for 50 years.

Meanwhile, Trump has renewed diplomatic outreach by initiating high-level talks, proposing ceasefire plans, dispatching envoys, and arranging a summit with Putin. However, his efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war have been unsuccessful.

