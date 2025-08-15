Majority doubt Trump's war calls, Pew survey finds

Supporters of pro-Ukrainian forces at the "Alaska stands with Ukraine" rally. Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

On Friday, August 15, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska. Meanwhile, the new Pew Research Center poll shows that a majority of Americans are skeptical about Trump's ability to make sound decisions regarding the Russia-Ukraine war — even Republicans have expressed doubts.

It is according to the Pew Research Center study.

Americans believe Trump is playing along with Russia and is not very competent in matters of war

According to the results, 59% of respondents are not confident in his competence on this issue, while 40% declared their confidence.

Regarding the administration's overall approach to the conflict, 33% of Americans believe that Trump is too supportive of Russia, only 6% said that he is too supportive of Ukraine, and 28% of those surveyed are currently convinced that he is striking the right balance. At the same time, 32% of those surveyed were undecided with their assessment.

What do Americans think about aid to Ukraine — is it enough or not?

Public opinion was also divided on the amount of aid to Ukraine: 29% believe that the United States' support is insufficient, while 18% believe it is too much. The rest see it as sufficient or have no clear position.

At the same time, Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to point to insufficient support (48% versus 35% among Republicans). However, it is noteworthy that among Republicans, the number of those who consider the assistance excessive has decreased in recent months (from 47% in February to 30% now).

Do Americans believe that the United States is obligated to help Ukraine?

The question of the United States' responsibility for helping Ukraine has divided the country in half: 50% of respondents believe that Washington has such a duty, 47% — that it does not. The share of Republicans who recognize such a responsibility to Ukraine has increased to 35%, and among Democrats, this figure is stable at about two-thirds.

Also, only 31% of Americans view Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a serious threat to the United States' interests, another 31% consider it a minor threat, 11% see no threat to the states, and 27% are undecided. Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to call the situation a serious threat (43% versus 20%).

Republicans are losing trust in Trump

In the United States, according to the survey, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Americans who do not clearly understand Donald Trump's position (from 22% to 32%).

Also, according to the survey statistics, the level of trust in Trump on war issues has fallen compared to July 2024: from 45% to 40% nationwide.

The largest drop was recorded among Republicans — from 81% to 73%. Among Democrats, the level of trust has practically not changed and remains low (11%).

