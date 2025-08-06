Americans favor Zelensky over Trump, Biden, Musk and other global figures

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has a significantly higher approval rating in the United States than the President of the United States, Donald Trump, according to the new Gallup poll. His approval rating among Americans is twice that of the former President of the United States.

It is reported by The Telegraph.

Zelensky is more popular in the United States than Trump and Biden

Zelensky took second place among 14 famous people who were evaluated by the survey participants. Only Pope Leo XIV is ahead of him, the first American pontiff to top the list with a net approval rating of +46%.

Rating. Photo: screenshot

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came in third, followed by the President of France Emmanuel Macron and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Sanders is the only one, besides Zelensky and Pope Leo, to receive a positive net rating.

Who in the ranking has the most hatred from Americans?

At the same time, Elon Musk received the most negative rating. His net favorability rating is -28%, which made him the least popular among respondents.

The survey was conducted among 1,002 citizens of the United States. Gallup emphasizes that the net favorability rating is one of the most accurate ways to assess public attitudes towards both famous and less popular personalities.

