What Zelensky said in his August 5 evening address

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

In order for Russia to agree to end the war, it must run out of money. It requires the introduction of tougher sanctions, including against Russian oil.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced it in his evening video address on Tuesday, August 5.

Russia plans to strike Ukraine more intensively

The Head of State summarized the results of his conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

"Today, I spoke with President Trump. The primary focus was on ending the war. He is very well informed — he knows about the Russian strikes and the situation on the frontline. He is aware that the Russians are now trying to make their attacks more intense. We in Ukraine fully support the American proposal for an immediate ceasefire," he stated.

Zelensky added that the root cause of the war is only the Russians' desire to control the lives of Ukrainians and kill them.

"If not for that, there would be no war. It is extremely important that Moscow is beginning to feel the pressure of the world, the pressure from the United States, the threat of tougher sanctions for continuing the war. And one of the key sanctions tracks is indeed Russian oil," he added.

The President held the meeting of the Staff

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that he held a meeting of the Staff today.

"That's exactly what our military in the Kharkiv region told me yesterday. I had a very specific conversation with them. Today I put all the questions to the military command, the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine," the head of Ukraine said.

In addition, Zelensky announced an extension of Contract 18-24.

