Zelensky's Staff meeting — what's behind it

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held separate meetings with the military command, government officials, and the meeting of the Staff on Tuesday, August 5. According to him, the topic was what the combat brigade commanders and brigade commanders had discussed the day before.

The Ukrainian leader reported it in X.

The meeting of the Staff

"First — preparation at military training centers has indeed become more effective. However, there are still things that need to be implemented. This applies to combat training, as well as psychological and motivational training. The training of our warriors must incorporate more real combat experience from this war", Zelensky said.

In addition, the Head of State instructed to significantly increase direct funding for brigades to purchase drones. He noted that there is money for this.

Another topic was the possibility of buying pickup trucks. According to him, this is what most brigades are talking about. Zelensky noted that there should be simplification of procedures and direct funding for units.

"Our warriors must have a real ability to purchase the specific vehicles they need, in the fastest way possible," the Ukrainian leader writes.

The fourth topic is Contracts 18-24, the program of which should be expanded. Some options were discussed at the Headquarters, including increasing the age and circumstances under which a contract can be concluded. The Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the team of the Office of the President should present the details to the public.

The last topic was the issue of delaying the implementation of decisions on awards.

"Unfortunately, there are many cases where our warriors from various branches of the Defense Forces wait for months to receive their state decorations — solely due to cumbersome bureaucratic procedures. I have instructed that the paperwork, the number of various signatures, and approvals be reduced as much as possible. This area must also be digitalized," Zelensky noted.

According to him, the time to present ways to implement the decisions of the meetings and the Staff is until Monday. At the beginning of the new week, Zelensky expects reports on implementation from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff, and the Office of the President.

