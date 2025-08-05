Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky urges more pressure on Russia after deadly drone strikes

Zelensky urges more pressure on Russia after deadly drone strikes

Publication time 5 August 2025 16:38
Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 50 drones — 1 killed
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on the massive overnight attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine. He noted that the Russian invaders carried out strikes with ballistic missiles and almost fifty UAVs that night.

The Head of State announced it on Tuesday, August 5, in X.

Russian attack on August 5
The consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5. Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

Zelensky on the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5

The President noted that the Russians struck Ukraine last night with ballistic missiles and nearly fifty UAVs, most of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds." According to him, many drones were shot down by Ukrainian defenders, but, unfortunately, there were also hits.

Zelensky on the Russian attack
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5. Photo: State Emergency Service

According to the leader, since last night, the State Emergency Service units have been working in Lozova, Kharkiv region. Here, the Russian invaders have fired more than 25 "Shaheds" at civilian infrastructure. The railway depot, station, was damaged. One person died as a result of the strikes. Ten more people were injured, including two children.

Shelling on August 5
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5. Photo: State Emergency Service

Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Sumy regions were also under fire that night. In the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhia District, the invaders directly attacked people with FPV drones. Two people were injured.

"The Russian army is hunting civilians in an attempt to terrorize frontline cities and communities.

The world now sees that sanctions against Russia, and secondary sanctions against all those who help it profiteer from oil, can work if they are strong enough. Therefore, pressure must be increased, and this will undoubtedly contribute to peace. I thank the United States, our European partners, the G7 countries, and all those willing to exert the necessary pressure. We look forward to meaningful and decisive steps," Zelensky summarized.

Russian strike
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 5. Photo: State Emergency Service

Read also:

Railway attack in Kharkiv's Lozova — one dead, workers wounded

Volodymyr Zelensky shelling war in Ukraine attack casualties
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
