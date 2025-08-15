Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska Aug 15 — full talks schedule

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The meeting between the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, will take place today, August 15. The Press Conference is planned following the meeting.

It is reported by 9news.

Trump-Putin meeting

The talks will be attended by only Trump and Putin, along with interpreters. A bilateral lunch with their delegations will follow.

"Trump and Putin will stand side by side and address the media. That in itself is quite remarkable. The President of the United States and the President of Russia on American soil," the 9news journalist noted.

Trump wants to be a peacemaker. What happens today could have consequences for the entire world.

What are they saying in the White House?

The White House announced that Trump would depart at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. It is known that he will leave Anchorage at 5:45 p.m. The leader of the United States will return to Washington on the morning of August 16.

Trump's personal schedule. Photo: Rollcall

Today will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Putin since June 2021.

