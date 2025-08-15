Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky to meet Macron After US–Russia talks in Alaska

Publication time 15 August 2025 17:07
Zelensky and Macron plan post–Alaska summit meeting
Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to meet on August 15, after the US-Russia summit in Alaska.

According to BFMTV, citing sources in the Élysée Palace, the meeting will take place after the summit.

When is the meeting between Zelensky and Macron scheduled?

The Élysée Palace revealed that, prior to the summit between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, Macron and Zelensky spoke again. The office described it as "close and constant".

"President Macron and President Zelensky agreed to meet at a convenient time after Alaska," the sources added.

However, they did not specify the exact location or date.

Notably, before the Alaska negotiations, Zelensky visited Germany on August 13 and Great Britain on August 17. He did not stop in France during these trips, however.

Read more:

EU envoy urges US support before Putin talks

Poll — 59% of Americans say Trump is not fit to lead

Trump-Putin talks — Alaska meeting schedule revealed

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
