EU envoy presses Trump to back peace in Ukraine

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, appealed to the United States of America and Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to her, Ukraine wants peace, but not at any cost.

Katarina Mathernova wrote about it on Facebook.

Russian attacks

"While the world looks to Alaska with hope for a ceasefire, Russians continue as usual. Killing civilians," Mathernova noted.

She recalled the Russian strike on the Kherson region, which killed seven people and injured nine others. The invaders destroyed over a hundred houses. As rescuers were carrying away the bodies of the dead, the Russian drone struck again, wounding three officers.

Talks in Alaska

Maternova noted that all existential questions regarding the future of Ukraine and the end of the war must be resolved by Ukraine. According to her, security guarantees are necessary, otherwise, Putin will attack again.

She emphasized that the pride and resilience of Ukrainians are impressive, although at the beginning of the great war, it was claimed that the country would be able to hold out for only a few days.

"Ukraine wants peace — but not at any cost.

I truly hope that the United States and President Trump will keep this in mind tomorrow. In the name of today's Ukrainian victims — and all the others killed in Russian attacks," Mathernova added.

Mathernova's post. Photo: screenshot

