Trump may have secretly agreed with Putin on Ukraine truce

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will soon meet at the military base in Alaska for their first face-to-face talks. The war in Ukraine and arms control are expected to be the main topics of the Summit. However, there is information that the leaders of the countries have agreed on certain aspects in advance.

It is reported by Reuters.

Trump believes that it will be possible to reach certain agreements with Putin

Ahead of the meeting, Trump stated he believed Putin was willing to make a deal on Ukraine, although he acknowledged he could not guarantee it.

Putin, in turn, praised the United States' "sincere efforts" to stop the war. The source close to the Kremlin told Reuters that the parties had "allegedly reached a preliminary, albeit vague, agreement." According to the source, certain terms could be agreed upon as early as this Friday, August 15.

"Apparently, some terms will be agreed upon... because Trump cannot be refused, and we are not in a position to refuse (due to sanctions pressure)," an anonymous source from the Kremlin reported.

Despite this, analysts warn that the Kremlin could use the agreements to strengthen its position. According to Sam Green, director of the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis, Putin may only agree to a formal ceasefire that would allow him to maintain control over the current situation on the front.

