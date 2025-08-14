Trump eyes mineral swap to seal peace with Putin

Donald Trump. Photo: Euronews

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is preparing to offer economic incentives, including access to rare earth minerals, at the meeting with Vladimir Putin in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine. The plan also includes partial lifting of sanctions and the possibility of using Alaska's natural resources.

Trump prepares economic proposal to Putin

The President of the United States plans to meet with Putin in Anchorage on Friday, armed with a package of proposals that are likely to interest the Kremlin. They include opening up access to natural resources, easing sanctions, and other steps that could speed up the signing of a ceasefire deal.

"If the first one goes ok, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky and myself, if they'd like to have me there," Trump stated.

According to sources, the United States may provide Moscow with access to rare earth resources in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian troops. Ukraine owns about 10% of the world's lithium reserves, and the two largest deposits are under Russian control.

Sanctions, aviation, and Alaska resources

"There are a range of incentives, in which a potential mineral/rare earth deal could be one," The Telegraph quotes the source familiar with the plans.

Another element of the agreement could be the lifting of bans on the export of parts and equipment for Russian aircraft. A significant part of the Russian air fleet, consisting mainly of Boeing and Airbus, needs repair and maintenance.

"The sense is that it has to be presented to align with public opinion around this, it cannot be seen as a reward for Putin," the British government source explained.

Donald Trump is also considering allowing Russia to exploit valuable natural resources in the Bering Strait, which separates the United States and Russia. Alaska is estimated to contain significant undiscovered oil and gas reserves, including about 13% of the world's oil reserves.

Developing these deposits could strengthen Moscow's position in the Arctic, which is already a key region for Russian gas production. Access to the shelf's resources would allow the Kremlin not only to obtain new sources of energy but also to increase its geopolitical influence in the strategically important northern region.

