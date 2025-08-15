US Secret Service mobilizes for Trump–Putin summit at Alaska's largest base

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

In Anchorage, Alaska, unprecedented preparations are underway for Friday's Summit between the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. With the meeting announced just a week ago, the United States Secret Service has organized the massive operation in just a few days, involving hundreds of agents, equipment, and vehicles from all over the country. The Summit will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska's largest military installation, with controlled airspace and heavy security, allowing it to be completely closed to outsiders.

Housing and car rental boom in Anchorage

Realtors and hotels in the city, already short of space during the height of the tourist season, are receiving a flood of requests from the Secret Service, as well as from the Russian delegation. It is known that in Anchorage, due to a shortage of rooms and rental cars, SUVs and other belongings had to be delivered by plane.

According to the State Department protocol, the organization of the meeting is based on the principle of mirror reciprocity: the number of agents, the location of interpreters, the size and number of waiting rooms — everything will be the same for both leaders.

"Neither side will open the other's doors or ride in the other's vehicles. If 10 US agents are posted outside a meeting room, 10 Russian agents will stand on the other side. Everything is matched body for body, gun for gun," an anonymous source told Bloomberg.

Russian security will be responsible for Putin's movements within their security ring, while the Secret Service will provide outer perimeter cover.

Downtown Anchorage is already home to numerous borders, patrols, closed parking lots, and blocked routes. Every move by Trump and Putin's motorcades is being meticulously planned to maintain distance and ensure protection.

The agents will also be performing other important work, from protecting Vice President JD Vance in the UK and preparing for the UN General Assembly in New York to providing security for former Presidents of the United States.

